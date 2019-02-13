Clay County offers new emergency notification for citizens

CLAY COUNTY, TX (TNN) - Residents in Clay County can now sign up for emergency alerts through the Hyper-Reach program.
Clay County Commissioners gave the thumbs up to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Carlton to implement the mass emergency notification systems that is designed specifically for public safety.
The new system will provide rapid notifications of dangerous or urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
The system will send thousands of messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can deliver them to an even broader audience on social media.
“Our job is to protect the citizens of Clay County as effectively and cost-effectively as possible,” said Mike Campbell, Clay County Judge in a press release.
The county plans to use the service for alerts about weather, environmental hazards, criminal activity, and missing persons. Landline phones will be automatically enrolled for these alerts but to receive alerts on your cell phone and email you have to enroll yourself.
Residents and people who work in Clay County are encouraged to enroll by calling or texting the word “Alert” to (940) 215-3064 or by going to the website, here.
Citizens can also download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphone. It’s a free app that allows you to manage and monitor alerts they receive for their home and office addresses.
