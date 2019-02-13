DPS: 28 most wanted fugitives captured in 2018

TEXAS (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says 28 fugitives listed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, including 15 convicted sex offenders, were arrested in 2018 by DPS and partner agencies.
DPS paid $31,500 in reward money to anonymous tipsters.
“The public is an integral part of what makes the Texas 10 Most Wanted program successful, because they provide law enforcement with tips that help us locate and arrest ruthless fugitives and sexual predators,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Through the work of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, along with vigilant tipsters, we are able to take criminals off the streets and make our state a safer place to live.”
Of the 28 total apprehensions, eight fugitives were located outside of Texas and extradited either from other states or Mexico. In addition, 11 of the fugitives apprehended were affiliated with the various gangs.
“Texans deserve to feel safe in their communities, and that is why Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Program and Texas Crime Stoppers are so important,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The Most Wanted Program gives all Texans the tools necessary to help identify our state’s most heinous criminals. The results from this program speak for themselves, and I thank all those who are working every day to deliver justice for the victims preyed upon by these offenders.”
Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.
For more information on the fugitives captured in 2018 as part of the Texas 10 Most Wanted program, see the captured fugitive archive.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.