Election results from Altus and Temple

(TNN) - By a narrow margin, voters in Altus have elected not to change the way their government is run. With 51 percent of the vote, Altus rejected the proposition that would change the city’s charter to an aldermanic form of government.
That would have put the mayor as the primary leader of the government. But that wasn’t the only decision on the ballot today.
Voters also decided to re-elect current mayor Jack Smiley to the office. In addition, Roberta L. Brady-Lee was voted to serve as the council member for Ward 3. And Robert Garrison will serve as Ward 4′s council member.
But a runoff election will be needed for the Ward 2 council member seat, as no candidate got the required 50 percent of the vote. Patricia Jones Blackman and Kevin McAuliffe will advance, as they received 40 and 27 percent of the votes, respectively.
Voters in the Temple Public Schools district gave overwhelming approval to a $995,000 bond package to renovate the junior/senior high school building. The Cotton County district says the last renovation to the 95-year-old building was 60 years ago.
