Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to death of woman found in suitcase

GREENWICH, CT (News 12 Connecticut/CNN) - The ex-boyfriend of a 24-year-old woman, who was found bound and stuffed into a red suitcase, has been charged with kidnapping resulting in death in the case.
Valerie Reyes, 24, had been missing for a week from her home in New Rochelle, NY, before her body was found Feb. 5 in a heavily wooded area along the side of a Greenwich, CT, road.
Police arrested Reyes’ ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Javier Da Silva, Monday. Da Silva, whom prosecutors say is not a U.S. citizen, allegedly admitted to “playing a role in her death.”
According to the arrest warrant, Da Silva claims Reyes fell and hit her head after they had sex in her apartment. Prosecutors say the suspect admitted to then putting packing tape in the victim’s mouth, placing her in a suitcase and dumping the body in Greenwich.
Reyes’ mother, Norma Sanchez, says her daughter feared for her life before she disappeared.
“I’m in pain. I hurt like I’ve never hurt before. It just eats me inside. Val did not deserve this at all,” Sanchez said.
Police say Reyes’ debit card was used the day after she died, believed to be around Jan. 28. It was this that led them to investigate Da Silva.
"Several crime scenes have been examined, hours of surveillance video have been reviewed and numerous interviews conducted,” said Capt. Robert Berry with the Greenwich Police Department. “But I want to emphasize the investigation continues. The investigation has not finished yet; there’s a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up.”
Da Silva is being held without bail on a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. He will be prosecuted by federal authorities because the alleged crime crossed state lines.
Investigators say they don’t have any other suspects at this time.
