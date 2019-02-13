First Alert 7 Forecast: increasing temperatures & fire danger but Winter returns next week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Very warm temperatures are expected tomorrow but Winter-like weather may return next week.
Breezy and mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling into the mid 50s by 9PM. South winds 15-25 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with breezy south winds at times and lows in the low 40s. Very warm tomorrow for Valentine’s Day! Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds to shift to the west and eventually northwest by evening. Wildfire danger will be elevated to high.
A cold front will arrive tomorrow evening and hang out near the Red River for a few days. A weak weather system will bring lots of clouds and a low chance of showers on Friday. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. The weekend will be decent but a bit cool with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. It will be warmer in parts of north Texas.
Next week, much colder air will work in Monday into Tuesday. At the same time a storm system will sweep through the Southern Plains, bringing at least a low chance of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s Monday and upper 30s Tuesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
