LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! It is another clear start to your day with temperatures on the colder side in the low to mid 30s. Feel like temperatures are in the 20s and lower 30s, due to winds out of the south at 5-15mph. Later this morning more clouds will begin to build in and temperatures will sit in the mid 50s at noon. Daytime highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s, and even a few stray 70s. Winds will increase in speed today out of the south at 15-30mph with gusts to 35-40. This has elevated fire danger for this afternoon. This evening partly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s Thursday morning.
Thursday (Valentine’s Day)-This will be our warmest day as high temperatures look to push into the 70s all throughout Texoma. A few clouds will move in and out of Texoma during the day, but some sunshine is still expected. Fire danger will be high due to winds out of the southwest at 20-30mph with gusts to 35-40. A wind shift will occur during the evening ahead of a cold front that will arrive during the overnight. After the front passes into Friday morning colder air will move in out of the north.
Friday-During the morning hours a few light rain showers and drizzle are possible for our far northern Texoma counties along I-40. These will not last long and push out to the east by mid morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Weekend-Saturday and Sunday temperatures will continue cooling with highs on Saturday in the mid 50s and Sunday mid 40s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the weekend.
Monday and Tuesday-Another system looks to bring colder temperatures and a few chances of some mixed precipitation into Texoma. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. We will continue to monitor this system throughout the rest of the week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.