LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! It is another clear start to your day with temperatures on the colder side in the low to mid 30s. Feel like temperatures are in the 20s and lower 30s, due to winds out of the south at 5-15mph. Later this morning more clouds will begin to build in and temperatures will sit in the mid 50s at noon. Daytime highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s, and even a few stray 70s. Winds will increase in speed today out of the south at 15-30mph with gusts to 35-40. This has elevated fire danger for this afternoon. This evening partly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s Thursday morning.