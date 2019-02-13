Jefferson County Emergency Management working with National Guard to provide Water in Ryan

RYAN, OK (TNN) - We have new information on the water situation going on in the town of Ryan. Monday we told you that parts of the town were without water while other parts were under a boil advisory.
Jefferson County Emergency Management said Tuesday they are working with the National Guard to provide water by using a water buffalo and a tent located at the school.
People will need to bring their own water containers.
That tank will then be refilled in Waurika, and there are also bottles of water at the Ryan City Hall.
Authorities advise that a boil order is still in effect.
Ryan public school is set to reopen Wednesday, but at 9 in the morning instead of their usual time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.