Lawton NAACP branch celebrates 110th Founders Day

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The NAACP is celebrating its 110th Founders Day.
The Lawton branch held its own ceremony Tuesday.
The event brought in city leaders such as Councilwoman Onreka Johnson as well as mayor Stan Booker. The mayor shared his thoughts and cut the cake with the branch’s president.
The branch’s president says the organization is here to help everyone. “We’re here not only to help Black Americans, but we’re here to help anyone who is unjustly done by all policies of the United States.regardless of color or creed. That’s what we’re all about," said Thomas Perry, NAACP Branch President.
The NAACP was founded in 1909 in Springfield, Illinois.
The Lawton branch is approaching its 65th year.
