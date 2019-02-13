LPD investigating numerous car vandalism cases

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Police have received numerous reports of car vandalism over the past two weeks and they need your help finding the people responsible.
Shattered windshields and side mirrors are being reported all across Lawton.
"Throughout the night. People wake up in the morning and find that their vehicle’s front windshield had been busted, their back windows were busted, and they needed to have reports made,” said Detective Charles Whittington with the Lawton Police Department.
Whittington said they’ve also taken reports of graffiti and cars being egged overnight.
"People go out and they purchase nice things, they like to have nice things. When somebody busts a windshield, when someone spray paints something on your property, at the end of the day it’s a bad thing. And you’re going to have to be the one who pays for that through insurance or whatever means and it is money you weren’t planning on spending,” Whittington said.
Because the crimes are occurring overnight it can be difficult for police to catch a suspect in the act. So, they need you to be their eyes and ears.
"You can remain anonymous. Everybody knows something about something. They can call it in, it’s 355-INFO. They can submit tips online at Lawtoncrimestoppers.com. They can remain completely anonymous, they can give the information in regard to the case and if that information leads to an arrest and charges filed, they can be eligible for a cash reward,” Whittington said.
Whittington said if you see something, say something and make your community a better place.
"We cover southwest Oklahoma and Comanche County and Lawton. This is their community, this is the citizens’ community. If someone steps up and says something, that’s taking care of their community, taking care of their family and taking care of the ones they love,” Whittington said.
Whittington is asking anyone with surveillance video of the areas the crimes were committed or information about the crimes to call Crime Stoppers at 580 - 355 - INFO.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.