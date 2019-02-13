LPD makes large drug bust after pursuit

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Over $135,000 in drugs and cash were seized during a drug bust conducted by the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit.
On February 7, LPD witnessed Gregory Dixon load two bags into a vehicle and leave his home. After attempting to pull Dixon over, LPD reportedly witnessed the two bags being thrown from the vehicle as he sped away from officers. Dixon was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Inside the two bags, officers found approximately 683 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of crack cocaine, 42 grams of cocaine and 120 Ecstasy pills. There was also a ledger, digital scale and individual baggies.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers went to Dixon’s home where they located more drug paraphernalia, marijuana and $74,000 in cash.
Rachel Lira, Dixon’s girlfriend who also lives at the home, arrived after the warrant was served and was detained and interviewed by detectives. She was eventually arrested and faces charges of Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling used for drug activity.
Dixon faces a list of charges including:
-Felony Eluding
-Driving under Revocation
-Child Endangerment
-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Trafficking Cocaine (HCL)
-Gang Activity
-Littering
-Possession of Meth with Intent
-Child Restraints Required
-Possession of Schedule II Narcotic
-Trafficking Cocaine (Base)
-Proceeds Derived from Illegal Drug Activity
The street value of the drugs police seized included: marijuana worth $48,200, Ecstasy worth $1,270, cocaine worth $11,900 and $74,342 in cash.
At the time of his arrest, Dixon was free on $60,000 bond after being charged with multiple drug related felonies back in 2018. His next court date was scheduled for April.
