Medical Marijuana sales top $4 million in January

OKLAHOMA (TNN) - Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show medical marijuana sales topped $4 million in January.
The agency released figures that show the 7% tax on medical marijuana sales generated $300,000 in January. That figure doesn’t include the standard sales tax that varies from city to city that is also being assessed on medical marijuana sales.
Nearly 44,000 patients, 950 dispensaries and 1,600 growers have been licensed since August.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority also has generated more than $13 million in licensing fees.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.