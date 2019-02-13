Police: Suspect found in stolen vehicle says he wanted to see a girl, claims she was 'worth it’

ELECTRA, TX (TNN) - Authorities in Electra said a man claims he got inside a stolen vehicle because he wanted to go see a girl.
According to court documents, on January 22, around 7:20 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 300 block of S. Louisiana Court because a car had been stolen.
The vehicle was entered into a state and national crime information database about an hour after it was originally reported stolen.
Shortly after that, officers were told that someone had called dispatch saying they were behind the stolen car that was driving south on TX-25 leaving the city of Electra.
Officers pulled the car over and found two people inside. They identified the passenger as Christopher Cavander, Jr., 17.
Cavander told officers he knew the vehicle was stolen and decided to get into it anyway because he wanted to go see a girl.
He went on to say the girl was worth it, according to the arrest affidavit. Cavander was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He has since been bonded out.
