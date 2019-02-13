Rates may raise at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Rates at the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton could be going up as soon as next month.
Right now, they charge $20 a month but that rate could soon go up to $15 per week for children, plus $5 for each sibling.
60 to 70 kids go to the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton after school every day. The club feeds the kids, helps them with homework and gives them a place where they can hangout and play games.
Major David Robinson with the Salvation Army says they’re looking at raising the rates after getting about $25,000 less in donations compared to last year.
“We’ve cut our cost, we’ve put back in how we shop, what we do for the kids," says Robinson. “We just need the help getting back on track and getting back where we need to be."
The unit director for the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton says the rate increase is scary for the parents. “We would lose some of our club members because they simply can’t afford it to pay for three children or more and we do have families that have the whole brother and sister here after school that have more than just two kids,” said unit director Christal Durham.
There are ways you can help the families attending the program directly.
“We have our adopt a child coming up in March where $300 pays for a kid who maybe can’t afford it to come through the summer program or the after school program," said Major David Robinson.
If you’d like to donate to the boys and girls club of Lawton you can give them a call at (580)-357-7541. All the money that’s donated to the club goes directly to the club.
They’re also having an Indian Taco sale on Thursday the 21st of this month to raise some funds for the boys and girls club. It’s going to be $10 a plate and includes a drink.
