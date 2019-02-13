Warrants filed in connection to Stephens County burglaries

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Warrants have been filed against three people in connection to two smash and grab burglaries last month in Stephens County.
Sheriff Wayne McKinney said two of the suspects are minors, and one is an adult. No names have been released.
The sheriff says the suspects were involved in a number of other crimes besides the two convenience store burglaries.
“They burglarized the two convenience stores in Stephens County. They burglarized a convenience store in Temple and they burglarized a convenience store in Ringling in Jefferson Stephens County Sheriff’s responded to a tip on the suspects, and after interviewing the suspects they all confessed to the crimes. County. Along with the mailbox vandalism that was primarily committed in our county," said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
The sheriff says the suspects vandalized more than two dozen mailboxes.
He says his office got a tip about the suspects, and all three later confessed to the crimes.
