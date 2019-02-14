AIM for Lawton program hosts student/mentor banquet

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A group of Lawton sophomores got some real life experience today as part of the apprenticeship, internship and mentorship program.
This was the second day of the three day "AIM for Lawton" program for students from Lawton's high schools.
AIM students went through PT at Fort Sill this morning and visited with business professionals around Lawton.
Tonight was the student mentor banquet.
The students a chance to interact with their personal mentors along with other mentors of the program.
One participant believes these past two days have already helped her grow in many ways.
“This program has really developed me as a person. I’ve been able to meet so many new people from different high schools that I would’ve never been able to see without this opportunity. The biggest lesson I’ve learned from this program is that you need to learn as much as you can on your own because doing the bare minimum won’t get you very far in life" said Elena Price
Students also got a chance to put the etiquette skills they learned last night to the test.
The program continues tomorrow with a tour at the Museum of the Great Plains.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.