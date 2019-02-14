‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes house, heads to senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - The “constitutional carry” bill that would loosen the restrictions on firearms is making its way through the Oklahoma legislature.
Wednesday the House passed the measure, which would allow anyone 21 or older to carry a firearm without a permit. That also extends to veterans, active duty service members and reserve military personnel aged 18 or older.
The bill would not impact current federal law that requires a background check for an in-store firearm purchase.
College campuses and private property owners would still be free to set their own permitless carry policies.
The bill passed with a vote of 70-to-30 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Wednesday Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said in a Tweet that he would sign the legislation.
