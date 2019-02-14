Eisenhower Elementary students write cards for local veteran

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Students at Eisenhower Elementary are giving back to a local veteran.
We first told you about Recil Troxil two weeks ago on 7News.
He’s a 92-year-old World War Two vet in Marlow whose family is asking people to send birthday cards to him.
A physical education teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School in Lawton is having her students write cards and she says she expects to have more than 300 to send to Troxil by the end of the week.
“I thought that it would be an excellent opportunity to teach my students two important things... One: always be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about and two: kindness is doing something for someone and expecting nothing in return," Joslyn Wood, physical education teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Wood says she plans to start sending the cards this Friday.
She says some of her students asked if they could make seven or eight cards, and some say they are even going to work on them from home.
If you’d like to send him a card or letter, you can mail it to 2684 North Highway 81, Marlow, Oklahoma 73055.
