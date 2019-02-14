First Alert 7 Forecast: Winter slowly returns over the next several days

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - After a Spring-like day, it’s hard to believe we could see a little rain or snow next week!
Mild for your Valentine’s Day plans this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 60s by 7PM and mid to upper 50s by 9PM. Partly cloudy overnight as a cold front moves through the area and lows drop into the upper 30s. Much cooler tomorrow, especially in southwest Oklahoma, where most highs will stay in the 50s. 60s expected in north Texas. There is a slight chance of a shower in northern counties but most should stay dry.
Partly cloudy and cool this weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the 20s to around 30. Temperatures may be a bit warmer in north Texas. Another cold front will sweep through Sunday evening into Monday morning, bringing in colder air. Highs on Monday will only reach the low 40s with increasing clouds. A storm system will move through Texoma on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain or snow. Light amounts are possible. Highs in the mid 30s on Tuesday. Temperatures should slowly recover from mid to late next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.