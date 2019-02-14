First Alert 7 Forecast: Winter slowly returns over the next several days

Partly cloudy and cool this weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the 20s to around 30. Temperatures may be a bit warmer in north Texas. Another cold front will sweep through Sunday evening into Monday morning, bringing in colder air. Highs on Monday will only reach the low 40s with increasing clouds. A storm system will move through Texoma on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain or snow. Light amounts are possible. Highs in the mid 30s on Tuesday. Temperatures should slowly recover from mid to late next week.