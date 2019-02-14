LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Temperatures to start your Thursday morning are very mild and holding in the low to upper 40s. These warm temperatures to start the day will continue into the afternoon, where highs will sit in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a nice spring like day for all of Texoma. We will hold on to a few clouds throughout the day, but plenty of sunshine is expected. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the weather this afternoon because colder temperatures are on their way. A cold front will move through Texoma later this evening cooling temperatures into the mid 30s for overnight lows.