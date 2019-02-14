LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Temperatures to start your Thursday morning are very mild and holding in the low to upper 40s. These warm temperatures to start the day will continue into the afternoon, where highs will sit in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a nice spring like day for all of Texoma. We will hold on to a few clouds throughout the day, but plenty of sunshine is expected. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the weather this afternoon because colder temperatures are on their way. A cold front will move through Texoma later this evening cooling temperatures into the mid 30s for overnight lows.
Friday-During the early morning hours the front will continue south through Texoma and stall out, near or just south of the Red River. This will keep warmer overnight lows for our far southern Texoma counties. A few rain chances will build in during the mid morning hours for our counties along I-40. Little to no accumulations are expected. Friday afternoon there will be a wide spread in high temperatures due to the stalled out front in north central Texas. Mid 50s are expected in southwest Oklahoma, and mid to upper 60s are possible for our far southern counties in the viewing area. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout Friday afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday-A few clouds will stick around for this weekend, and temperatures will continue falling. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s and Sunday mid to upper 40s. We will remain dry through the weekend
Monday-More clouds will build in and temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. A few rain/snow chances are possible Monday evening, primarily for western, and northwestern Texoma. These rain and snow chances will continue into Tuesday. Little to now accumulations are expected at this point.
Tuesday-Higher chances for some wintry precipitation in Texoma are possible. Counties in central and western Texoma hold the best chance of seeing snow flurries, light rain, and possibly a little ice. Accumulations through Tuesday still look minimal with a few places seeing a light dusting.
Wednesday-Conditions will clear and temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
