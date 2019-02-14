Fort Sill’s latest Field Artillery Officer’s Leadership Course underway

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Fort Sill is readying a new group of Second Lieutenants to graduate the latest Field Artillery Officer’s Leadership Course. They’ll move on to be Field Artillery Lieutenants responsible for fire support and direction, and gunnery.
The fire support culmination exercise is up close and personal. Second Lieutenants spend seven days in the field executing a simulated attack against the enemy to take an objective.
“They plan detailed fires in which they are actually integrating those fires very closely with their own maneuver,” said Major Daniel Beck, the Officer Instruction Group Officer in Charge. “Very few other places in the U.S. military have the opportunity to integrate in this way.”
Walking through the impact area is a new addition to the training. Before, students would learn in the classroom, or practice in the field without the explosions. Now, it’s more realistic and three days have been added to the training, giving the lieutenants more time to practice before getting to their units.
“It’s very challenging for the lieutenants, but that’s intentional, because we want it to be as realistic as possible,” said Major General Wilson Shoffner, FCOE and Fort Sill Commanding General. “We want to challenge them and make it hard.”
While the 25 fire support officers are moving through the impact area, they are talking to the fire direction center. The FDC then talks to the gun crew who takes aim and fires. That target is up to four miles away.
Captain Steven Jordan is an instructor and says in his nine years as a field artillery officer, he’s never had the chance to walk out into the impact area. He knows how valuable this training is for the students, and the Army in its entirety.
“These students know, when they show up to their units they can continue to progress with that and share it with their units and come up with realistic, very intense training programs that continue to make the battle and the Army better with their maneuver counterparts,” said Captain Jordan.
Instructors stay with the students throughout the entire exercise to ensure safety. Physical control measures, like berms, also provide protection. And while the fire support exercise is among the most challenging, General Shoffner says he’s confident in the men and women’s ability to execute their plan with success.
“When they graduate, they’re ready,” said General Shoffner. “They’re ready to do the job they’ve been trained to do. They may not be as ready as they’d like to be, but they are. They are ready to fight tonight, and that’s the goal. When they get to that unit, they can do the job they’ve been trained to do.”
The six month course wraps on Friday, with graduation set for next Wednesday.
