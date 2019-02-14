Iwo Jima survivors honored at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (TNN) - Seven Iwo Jima survivors gathered at Fort Sill on Thursday to meet with more than 500 active duty Marines.
They used to visit yearly but stopped in 2015 due to their increasing ages and health concerns. But after three years of fighting to get them back, they made their triumphant return to Fort Sill.
Some of the active duty Marines donned uniforms from the past and present to commemorate the history of our Armed Forces That was followed by a truly inspiring speech from Retired Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel Woody Williams, who is the last living Medal of Honor Recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima.
“To each one of you, thank you for what you are doing. We couldn't be the America we are without individuals like you,” Williams said.
Williams delivered an emotional speech to the Active Duty Marines, touching on his life and career in the military and who he believes truly deserves the Medal of Honor that was awarded to him.
"I have said constantly and keep trying to convince people I’m not the hero. The hero is the person who never got to come home because they gave their total life. They never experienced all of the things I’ve been able to experience because they sacrificed their life,” Williams said.
Williams walked the crowd through why he joined the Marines.
"Our freedom, our way of life was so precious that we were going to do whatever we had to do to protect it,” Williams said.
Then, along with the six other Iwo Jima survivors, he took time to meet individually with the Marines in the room.
"We live in such a different world than we experienced when I was a Marine. They’re doing things that are unbelievable like a drone. Who in the world would ever dream you could stand, hold something in your hand, throw it and it would take off and you could guide it,” Williams said.
Leaders at Fort Sill hope Thursday’s events will leave a lasting impression on the young Marines as they move forward with their careers.
"These guys are our history. That photo that everyone sees is a direct correlation to the amount of endurance and commitment and sacrifice that Marines are known for. That is part of our heritage, as well as going into our future, we can't teach them that, so they have to experience it. That's the whole point of having them here today,” said Sergeant Major James Moran.
That’s why Moran said he has spent the last three years fighting for the men to come back to Fort Sill after they stopped coming in 2015. He said he cherishes every moment he gets to spend with the Iwo Jima survivors and urges everyone to take care of the veterans in their lives.
"To meet a WWII survivor, specifically an Iwo Jima survivor, that photo changed our nation. It shifted power in a war we were not doing well in. To meet those gentlemen and listen to them be honored to stand in front of us. I can’t think of another point than take care of that opportunity, don’t pass up on a hand shake,” Moran said.
After the event, all 500 of the Marines lined the road outside of the building and saluted as the veterans followed in cars behind several horses leading them to their next destination.
