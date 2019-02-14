Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences and Patriot Spouses Club visit Veterans Center

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Patriot Spouses Club and students with the Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences visited the Veterans Center Thursday.
They surprised residents with more than 400 hand delivered cards and chocolates to the residents.
“Valentines is a day where we spread the love and the attention to the people we care about. And that’s what we want to do today. Make sure they’re knowledge and appreciated,” said Diana Ortiz, President of the Patriot Spouses Club.
Though this is the first time that they’ve done something like this, Ortiz says that is it important to bring older and younger generations together.
