Lawton house fire under investigation

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The fire marshal is investigating to find the cause behind a house fire that broke out at 52nd Street and Country Club Drive in Lawton Wednesday.
According to officials, the homeowner reached out to the fire department to come check on a fire in the bushes outside his home that he thought he had already contained.
When firefighters got to the home, there was visible smoke coming from the attic.
They cut a hole in the roof in order to put the blaze out.
No one was hurt in the fire.
