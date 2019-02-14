Lawton house fire under investigation

February 13, 2019 at 8:15 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 8:15 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The fire marshal is investigating to find the cause behind a house fire that broke out at 52nd Street and Country Club Drive in Lawton Wednesday.

According to officials, the homeowner reached out to the fire department to come check on a fire in the bushes outside his home that he thought he had already contained.

When firefighters got to the home, there was visible smoke coming from the attic.

They cut a hole in the roof in order to put the blaze out.

No one was hurt in the fire.

