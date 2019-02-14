Miami man arrested following traffic stop, drug bust in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Florida man is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana.
According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, highway interdiction deputies pulled the driver over at the intersection of US 287 and SH 25.
During the traffic stop seven pounds of marijuana and a handgun were found. The driver, Zaquarius Reese, 29, was arrested. He’s been charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 5 Pounds and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.
At the time this story was published, Reese remained in the jail and a bond amount had not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.