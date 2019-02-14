Officials believe negligent smoking caused Wednesday grass fire at OK/CO state line

CIMARRON COUNTY, OK (KFDA) - Officials believe a grass fire at the Oklahoma/Colorado state line was caused by a negligent smoker.
According to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office, one county that responded to the grass fire, the investigation of the fire led officials to believe that it was caused by a negligent smoker. Officials believe that a smoldering cigarette was thrown from a vehicle or dropped by someone who stopped near the sign at the Colorado/Oklahoma state line on Highway 287.
If you throw trash out of our moving car or dispose of a cigarette that is the cause of a fire, you can face arson or other criminal charges.
