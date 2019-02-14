Officials believe negligent smoking caused Wednesday grass fire at OK/CO state line

Officials believe the grass fire at the Oklahoma/Colorado state line was started by a negligent smoker (Source: Cimarron County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 14, 2019 at 10:48 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:43 PM

CIMARRON COUNTY, OK (KFDA) - Officials believe a grass fire at the Oklahoma/Colorado state line was caused by a negligent smoker.

According to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office, one county that responded to the grass fire, the investigation of the fire led officials to believe that it was caused by a negligent smoker. Officials believe that a smoldering cigarette was thrown from a vehicle or dropped by someone who stopped near the sign at the Colorado/Oklahoma state line on Highway 287.

If you throw trash out of our moving car or dispose of a cigarette that is the cause of a fire, you can face arson or other criminal charges.

Posted by Baca County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 14, 2019

**Update** 1930- Fire is out and crews are home. 1720-Fire Departments are still fighting this grass fire. Making great progress with getting the fire out. Below in the comments is an updated picture. Multiple Fire Departments on scene fighting this fire. Baca County and Cimarron County Sheriff’s Offices on scene as well. Current Fire! Oklahoma/Colorado State line. Fire Departments are on scene.

Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

