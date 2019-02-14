Some Duncan residents receive special Valentine’s Day deliveries thanks to the Think Ability Program

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Some Duncan residents received special Valentine’s Day deliveries thanks to the Think Ability Program.
The mission of Think Ability is to promote jobs for adults with developmental disabilities and they could not think of a better way to spend a work day than by spreading smiles with floral arrangements.
“We thought Valentine’s day would just be a great way to be able to deliver flowers. And it’s just fun. Who doesn’t like Valentine’s Day? We’ve taken pre-orders and we’re delivering Valentine’s Flowers today,” said Sonja Eubanks, Retail Manager.
Think Ability teamed up with the Community garden for this project.
All of the proceeds will go towards helping special needs adults find jobs.
