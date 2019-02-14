‘Unity bill’ could regulate parts of Oklahoma medical marijuana industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - The legislative medical marijuana working group has finished work on a bill to regulate parts of the cannabis industry.
The “unity bill” covers several areas of regulation, including packaging, lab testing and employment restrictions. The bill also aims to provide new growers means to legally obtain seeds or plants to start their operations.
In addition, it allows the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to contract with third-party labs to conduct marijuana testing. But those labs would not be allowed to operate commercial operations in the state if they have a contract with the OMMA.
The bill will soon be presented to lawmakers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.