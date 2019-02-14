Witnesses chase man from store after he dangled girl, 4, off the ground by her hair

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say a man has been arrested after witnesses witnessed him verbally and physically assault a young girl.
Police were called at just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13 to the area of 10th Street and Van Buren Street.
Witnesses say Sergio Munoz-Montes-De-Oca, 23, was inside a store on 9th Street when he began yelling vulgar language at a four year old girl.
Multiple witnesses told police Sergio grabbed the girl by the hair, lifting her off the ground. Several of those witnesses chased Sergio from the store, while calling police at the same time.
Sergio was located by Wichita County Sheriff Deputies later in Lamar Park.
Munoz-Montes-De-Oca has been charged with Injury to a Child. His bond was set at $10,000.
As of Thursday afternoon, he no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail Inmate Roster.
