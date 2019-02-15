Bill could reimburse millions to Okla. counties

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A bill that could bring millions of dollars back into Comanche County is currently working its way through the state legislature.
The Oklahoma Constitution saysif you are a 100-percent disabled veteran you are exempt sales and property taxes, which leads to lost money for the county. Senate Bill 657, authored by Senator John Michael Montgomery, would allow the counties to be reimbursed for the lost property tax dollars.
Senator Montgomery said there is a list of other tax exemptions, such as for manufacturers, that the state already issues reimbursements to the county for. Now, they're just trying to add 100-percent disabled veterans to that list.
"I think for us it would be significant for sure to be able to get this to happen. I think the estimates were a few million dollars for Comanche County annually right now so, across the state it’s into the tens of millions. It would be a big win for us,” Montgomery said.
According to the Comanche County Assessor’s office, it could make a big impact in Comanche County. The county has the second most disabled veterans in the state, behind only Oklahoma County. In fact, the assessor’s office said the county lost $5.3 million in tax money in 2018 and has lost more than $36.4 million since 2006. But, even if the bill passes, Montgomery said the county shouldn’t expect a giant check in the mail because there simply aren’t millions of dollars they can just throw around.
"We have to understand that reimbursing for that full amount is effectively costing the state the full amount. So, it ultimately depends on the legislature dedicating the funds for the purpose and insuring that it’s an amount that is fair. As far as I’m concerned, if we move the ball at all, I’d consider that a win,” Montgomery said.
The bill is still early in the process but, if it passes, counties would be able to receive something back from the state. Each county would submit a claim stating how much potential money was lost due to the property tax exemption and the state would determine how much is available to divvy up across the state. Montgomery said Comanche County getting any money back would be a success for the community, particularly for the veterans who call our area home.
"They’ve gone off and served our country and that includes all different things, streets, schools, things like that. I see it is a way of ensuring that those services are up to the standard that we should expect to treat our veterans,” Montgomery said.
If Senate Bill 657 is passed, counties would first begin receiving reimbursement for the calendar year 2020.
