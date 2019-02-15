Burkburnett woman accused of additional financial crimes

BURKBURNETT, TX (TNN) - Burkburnett Police say a woman previously accused of writing and cashing multiple fraudulent checks continued her fraud even after her first arrest.
In January, police charged Brandi Wiest, 34, and Robert Wiest, 27 with Forgery after it was discovered checks they cashed were forged, according to law enforcement officials.
Court documents say Brandi Wiest continued to break the law after bonding out of the Wichita County Jail.
Burkburnett Police were called on February 11 to a neighbor of Brandi Wiest, who said $200 had been taken out of her and her husband’s bank account for a purchase at Pinky’s Ice Cream.
Police say they recognized Pinky’s Ice Cream as a name used by Brandi Wiest in multiple previously reported thefts.
Police say a debit card was stolen from the victim’s wallet. Weist was seen on surveillance footage using the stolen debit card at an ATM machine.
Brandi Wiest has been charged with Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Against the Elderly, a third degree felony, and Forgery. She was arrested Wednesday, and as of Friday afternoon remains in the Wichita County Jail on a combined $20,000 bond.
