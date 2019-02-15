Duncan High Schools receives funds to build new STEM lab

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Duncan Public Schools got a big boost for a proposed STEM lab Thursday.
The Opal Lowry Trust and Halliburton Charitable Foundation presented the district with a combined $400,000 to build a new STEM lab on the Duncan High School campus.
Officials with the Halliburton Charitable Foundation say their donation is an investment in Duncan’s students.
“STEM education is the basis for almost every part of our business, and these days is a differentiator for students wanting to go into many different industries. We really feel this is an investment in kids wanting to get ahead in a huge range of industries moving forward," said Susanna Sabbagh, President of the Halliburton Charitable Foundation.
Officials with the Duncan Public Schools foundation say the plan is to build the STEM lab in the current art building on campus, and to renovate the currently empty parts of the building during the summer.
