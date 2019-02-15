Early SNAP benefits increase visits to the Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - SNAP benefits arrive around the beginning of each month, but after the Government shut down, February’s benefits arrived early. it wasn’t necessarily something recipients were excited about.
“it was really hard for our family” said Mollie Hagle
Mollie Hagle and her family are one of an estimated 30,000 families that benefit from SNAP in Comanche County and rely on that money to help feed their families. On average, a person who qualifies for SNAP has about 4 dollars per day to budget.
“It really took a toll on us. We had to spend, but we thought we were saving up" said Hagle
Because of SNAP funds running low, many more families than usual for this time of the year have turned to the Lawton Food Bank. February is typically their quietest month for a variety of reasons, but right now, the Food Bank is anything but quiet.
Food Bank officials said they typically help around 1,100 a month, while February averages out to be about 800. This year, they expect February to hit well over a thousand.
“We’ve been hit hard this week. It’s the middle of the month and normally we’re only feeding about 40 families a day in the middle of February. But we’ve been feeding 60-70-80 families every single day this week" said Jeri Mosman
The food bank is well-stocked currently, but an influx of customers is always a challenge to overcome. For families running out of SNAP money, and families who still haven't received their income tax returns, they are running out of options when it comes to putting food on the table.
“Most of the people that come here for food are in what I call survival mode. They can’t worry next month, maybe even next week. Let’s worry about today. Tomorrow is just a luxury that they cant worry about that moment because they are so bogged down worrying about today" said Mosman
While this month hasn’t been easy for Hagle, she believes she learned a valuable lesson from receiving the benefits earlier than expected.
“It taught me more or less to say how to budget and manage my money more, manage my time well spent, and it taught me how to actually make it last. I mean we still have some left over and its the middle, close to the end of February, so I’m pretty positive we’ll be able to survive until the end of the month" said Hagle
SNAP’s early arrival caused financial struggles for many families in Comanche County, but DHS told me that once March hits, SNAP benefits will be back to business as usual.
