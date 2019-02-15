Eisenhower High School preparing for ‘BEAK Week’

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Eisenhower High School is preparing for its annual philanthropy week. The event is called BEAK Week, with beak standing for building empathy and kindness.
Next Monday through Friday, there’s going to be fundraiser at different businesses across the city, but their biggest event is set for Wednesday.
That’s when they’re bringing motivational speaker Tyler Durman to town. Durman will go to all three high schools and will even have an event for parents that night starting at 6pm.
One student says the week is all about getting the community involved with helping them support a good cause.
“We believe its important to do this to not only to teach community service, but give back to the community because they’ve given so much to us as a school. They’ve fed so much in to us, we believe it’s important to feed back in to them," said 11th grader Blakelee Marco.
The money raised from BEAK Week will go to the C. Carter Crane Homeless Shelter.
There are events happening all week long. Here is a list of the events:
