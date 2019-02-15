First Alert 7 Forecast: cool this weekend then watching for a chance of wintry weather Tuesday

A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on Tuesday, bringing a variety of weather to us in Texoma. Expect rain, snow, and possibly an icy mix in between. The best chance of snow or ice is near and northwest of I-44. A few slick spots are possible but accumulations are expected to be light. Further south and southeast, rain is more likely with temperatures staying above freezing. Highs in the 30s Tuesday. That system should clear out by Wednesday morning but it will remain chilly into later next week.