First Alert 7 Forecast: cool this weekend then watching for a chance of wintry weather Tuesday

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cool temperatures this weekend then a chance of wintry mix on Tuesday.
A chilly Friday evening is in store with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s thanks to northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Lots of clouds tomorrow then turning partly cloudy late in the day. Highs in the low 50s and north winds will shift back to the south. Partly cloudy tomorrow night and lows near 30.
We should see more sunshine on Sunday but it will remain cool with highs in the low 50s with breezy north winds. A push of colder air will arrive Sunday night into Monday. Lows in the mid 20s and highs in around 40 Monday with increasing clouds.
A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on Tuesday, bringing a variety of weather to us in Texoma. Expect rain, snow, and possibly an icy mix in between. The best chance of snow or ice is near and northwest of I-44. A few slick spots are possible but accumulations are expected to be light. Further south and southeast, rain is more likely with temperatures staying above freezing. Highs in the 30s Tuesday. That system should clear out by Wednesday morning but it will remain chilly into later next week.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
