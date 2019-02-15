LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This morning temperatures are beginning to drop off into the 30s and 40s as northeast winds bring in colder air. There are a few patches of drizzle along I-40 this morning. All rain chances should clear by 7AM. High temperatures today will be very different all throughout Texoma, due to a cold front that has stalled out south of the Red River and in the Texas Panhandle. This front will separate temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s in southwest Oklahoma, from temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s in far southern and western Texoma. Mostly cloudy skies will stick with us into the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday-The weather looks quiet for this weekend with temperatures in the lower 50s both days. Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but we will see some sunshine in the afternoon as cloud cover begins to dissipate. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon.
Monday-More cold air will begin funneling into Texoma and cool our temperatures down into the lower 40s. Monday’s weather looks cold and breezy as winds sit out of the northeast at 15-25mph. Expect wind chills into the lower 30s throughout Monday afternoon.
Tuesday-Tuesday morning a storm system will push in out of the west bringing chances for snow, ice, and cold rain. Snow chances remain higher for counties in western and northwestern Texoma. Counties in central, southern, and eastern Texoma have better chances for cold rain. Right we are still tracking little accumulations, but a few slick spots will be possible. Travel impacts, at this point, look minimal. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday-Wednesday morning a few lingering flurries and rain showers will be possible, but we will quickly clear out by late morning. Temperatures will begin on an upward trend, into the mid to upper 40, both days.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
