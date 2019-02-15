LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This morning temperatures are beginning to drop off into the 30s and 40s as northeast winds bring in colder air. There are a few patches of drizzle along I-40 this morning. All rain chances should clear by 7AM. High temperatures today will be very different all throughout Texoma, due to a cold front that has stalled out south of the Red River and in the Texas Panhandle. This front will separate temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s in southwest Oklahoma, from temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s in far southern and western Texoma. Mostly cloudy skies will stick with us into the weekend.