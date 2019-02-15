Georgia man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Wilbarger Co.

VERNON, TX (TNN) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony possession of marijuana in connection with an incident in March 2018 in Vernon.
The 24-year-old was handed down his sentence following a two-day trial in Wilbarger County this week.
According to the District Attorney, on March 27, 2018, a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle being driven by Emory Barton, of Savannah, Georgia, for a traffic violation on Wilbarger Street in Vernon.
During the course of the traffic stop the trooper noticed several signs of criminal activity, according to the DA. Barton told the trooper he rented the car in Georgia a few days before and had driven to Arizona to see his ex-wife.
According to Barton, he spent two days in Arizona and was returning back to Georgia. When the trooper asked Barton what city he visited in Arizona, Barton said he did not remember the name.
The rental vehicle was missing all the stickers indicating it was a rental car and it is alleged that Barton placed a Icthys, also known as a Jesus fish, on the rear bumper. The trooper later testified it is a common tactic among traffickers to try and personalize a rental car.
During the stop, the trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle which Barton denied. A K9 unit was brought to the scene to do a free air sniff around the vehicle and the dog gave indications that drugs were inside.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 73 pounds of marijuana. More than 100 vacuum sealed packages were found inside the trunk and two large suitcases in the backseat. The case was prosecuted by the 46th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
