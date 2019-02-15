Lawton police investigating Dollar General robbery

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton police officers are looking for a person or people involved with an armed robbery.
It happened Thursday night right before 9 p.m. at the Dollar General off Southwest 8th Street and Lee Boulevard.
We’re still waiting on the official information from LPD, but according to dispatchers, the robber or robbers had knives. There were no reports of injuries or what was taken during the hold up.
You can count on us to bring you more information as soon as it is available.
