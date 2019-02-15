Murder suspect requests new legal counsel, judge grants motion

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A man charged with capital murder for the April 2018 shooting that killed Matthew Liggins, 28, will soon have a new public defender.
According to court documents, on February 4, Eric Lee II, submitted a hand-written motion requesting new legal counsel. On February 7, his public defender. Brennon Brady submitted a motion to withdraw to the 78th District Court.
Brady stated he and Lee were at a loggerheads, which means they were in a disagreement or dispute, in his motion to withdraw documents. 78th District Judge Barney Fudge granted the motion on Friday morning.
It appears this is the last time Lee can request for a new attorney. Because it is a capital murder case a new public defender has not yet been assigned as Lee’s new legal counsel. Lee has been in the Wichita Co. Jail since April 17, 2018.
