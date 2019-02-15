OSBI asking for help locating person of interest in officer involved shooting

CATOOSA, OK (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Roger’s County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help locating Hannah Swets.
Authorities are attempting to speak to 28-year-old Hannah Swets because she is a person of interest in an officer involved shooting. The shooting happened Sunday, February 10 in Catoosa.
According to a press release from OSBI, Swets may have sustained injuries during the incident.
If you have information on the location of Swets, authorities are asking you to contact the OSBI at (800)522-8017, or tips@osbi.ok.gov or the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at (918)342-9700.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.