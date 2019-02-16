Bar-S Foods hosts luncheon for first responders

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - On Friday Bar-S Foods gave back to the men and women who serve us every day.
The company held a luncheon at First United Methodist Church to show its appreciation for first responders. Law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs were invited.
All of the cooking was done by plant superintendent, Anthony Hernandez. He’s won national awards for his barbecue and made pulled pork with all the fixings.
A spokesperson for Bar-S says it felt great to give back.
“It gives us a great sense of satisfaction to know we can maybe brighten their day. They put their lives on the line for us every single day to serve the community and serve us. So just to be able to brighten their day and give them a small token of a meal is just a satisfying feeling," said Terry Bergner, Division Vice President at the Lawton Bar-S plant.
He says since the turnout was so good, that they hope to make this an annual event. He says it gave their employees a chance to go outside the plant and interact with the community.
