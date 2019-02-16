Cameron hosts local author for visiting writers series

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Set right here in Lawton, Constance Squires new novel “Hit Your Brights” took the audience at Cameron on a tour through Cameron itself, the Wildlife Refuge and even the Chili’s on Cache Rd.
After she finished high school she never planned on returning home, but now her hometown serves as her main source of inspiration.
“I ended up becoming a writer and to my surprise I had a lot of stories that were set either here in Lawton, Comanche County, or the Wichita Mountains. Since I started writing about it, i’m more interested in it then I ever was” said Constance Squires
Many Cameron students are involved in creative writing, and hope to become an author one day. For these students, getting to learn from an author, especially a local one, helps them realize their goals to be published are attainable.
“Its really good for our students to ask her, right now especially, what was the publication process like, and what does it mean to have your book come out, and see that as it’s happening” said Leah Chaffins
Currently, Squires also works as a professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, but writing has been her main focus for her entire career.
“I knew I wanted to but I didn’t really know how to go about it. It took me a while to figure that out, but it’s been what I wanted” said Squires
Events like tonight help Squire’s career go full-circle, because attending author’s reads helped her navigate her way to becoming a published author.
“Seeing writers that are just regular people who write stuff who that come out and read and talk to you, it all of a sudden a road opens up where there wasn’t one before and that really was really important to me, I don’t know if I would have ever figured it out.
Leah Chaffin told me the authors chosen for these events usually depend on what the majority of the students are focusing on in their classes, and right now that is fiction.
She was so excited to have an author who has three fiction-based books published, and believes this event will help these students grow in their writing.
