Tuesday-A winter storm looks to move into the southern plains and bring a few rain and snow chances for Texoma. Starting early Tuesday morning colder rain will be likely for our southeastern portion of the viewing area, while snow is likely for our far western and northwestern counties. Central Texoma will be dealing with a mixture of rain and snow as the freezing line situates itself along the I-44 corridor. Accumulations look low at this point, with 1-2 inches of snow possible for extreme western and northwestern Texoma, and a light dusting for the rest of the viewing area. There will also be a few slick spots out there for your Tuesday morning commute, primarily over bridges and overpasses. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.