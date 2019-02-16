LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Temperatures, for Sunday, will be in the lower 50s throughout most of the viewing area. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the morning, but by the afternoon we will see some sunshine return. Overnight lows going into the work week will be in the mid 20s.
Tuesday-A winter storm looks to move into the southern plains and bring a few rain and snow chances for Texoma. Starting early Tuesday morning colder rain will be likely for our southeastern portion of the viewing area, while snow is likely for our far western and northwestern counties. Central Texoma will be dealing with a mixture of rain and snow as the freezing line situates itself along the I-44 corridor. Accumulations look low at this point, with 1-2 inches of snow possible for extreme western and northwestern Texoma, and a light dusting for the rest of the viewing area. There will also be a few slick spots out there for your Tuesday morning commute, primarily over bridges and overpasses. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday-Mostly cloudy skies will hold in the southern plains as temperatures gradually begin to warm into the mid to upper 40s.
Friday-A few clouds will clear and temperatures will make a run for the mid 50s. Southeasterly winds will begin bringing warmer air northward.
Saturday-A few rain chances are possible as a little moisture moves in from the south. A cold front looks to arrive late Saturday evening and cool our temperatures down heading into next Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
