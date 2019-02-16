Murdered teen’s family discusses teen dating violence month

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - The month of February is often associated with love, but this month is also known as Teen Dating Violence Awareness month. The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website said 7% of high school students report being hit, slapped, or physically hurt on purpose by their significant other.
Six years ago this June, Alyssa Wiles, who was just 14-years-old, was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend while she was in her home sleeping. Alyssa mom Angela said she was a fun-loving quirky girl loved by many.
"We use quirky a lot because she was just different. She met and got along with a lot of different kinds of people."
But that all ended when she was killed less than 24-hours after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend. Angela said he did it because he was upset.
"She was supposed to hang out at the pool with a couple of her friends that day, and they say they called her, and she never answered. They just figured she was sleeping in all day, like a normal teenage girl, and my husband came home at 4 o'clock that evening and found her."
Since her daughter's death, they moved and helped get laws passed making it to where the immediate family can get restraining orders to protect themselves.
Angela said teen dating violence is a topic people think is taboo, but it is really an important topic because it's something that's happening every day.
"It was something that was never in our head that teenagers got this violent much less ended a relationship in the murder of somebody."
She wants parents to be aware of what's going on with their kids because they can often hide things from their parents. Angela hopes they learn something after hearing her daughter's story.
"I hope teens realize that the controlling behavior is not a normal behavior in a relationship. The violence is definitely not normal. They deserve a better kind of relationship. They deserve a better person that loves and treats them well."
Friday would’ve been Alyssa’s 20th birthday, and her parents are asking people to do random acts of kindness in her memory.
