United Way of Stephens County fundraising hits $260,000 mark

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (TNN) - The United Way of Stephens County continues to inch toward its $325,000 fund-raising goal for the 2018-19 campaign.
Contributions that help support 12 partner agencies have reached the $260,000 mark. That’s 80 percent of the ambitious goal.
Agencies currently served are CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, Christians Concerned, Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center, Duncan Area Literacy Council, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel’s House Academy; Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Heartline 211, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Marlow Samaritans and the Safe Center.
Contributions may be mailed to the United Way of Stephens County or dropped off at the United Way office.
For more information, contact the United Way of Stephens County at (580)255-3648.
