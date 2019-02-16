Wichita and Affiliated Tribes offering scholarships for enrolled members

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes offering scholarships for enrolled members
February 15, 2019 at 7:56 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 7:56 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes are offering three $4,500 scholarships for enrolled members through the American Indian College Fund.

Two scholarships will be for students pursuing an undergraduate degree and one will be for a student pursuing a graduate degree in the 2019-2020 academic school year.

Applicants must complete an online application.

For more information about the program, call Education Services at (405)247-2425.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.