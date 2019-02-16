Wichita and Affiliated Tribes offering scholarships for enrolled members

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes are offering three $4,500 scholarships for enrolled members through the American Indian College Fund.
Two scholarships will be for students pursuing an undergraduate degree and one will be for a student pursuing a graduate degree in the 2019-2020 academic school year.
Applicants must complete an online application.
For more information about the program, call Education Services at (405)247-2425.
