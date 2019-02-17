Boil order lifted and water pressure restored for Ryan residents

RYAN, OK (TNN) - The boil order for the City of Ryan has been lifted and water pressure has been restored.
This news comes after parts of the town were without water for more than a week while other parts were under a boil advisory. Officials say the problem was caused by air pockets in the water supply. Ryan Public Schools along with businesses and restaurants were forced to close and agencies including the National Guard were called in to help.
According to the city’s public works superintendent the issue has been resolved and the boil advisory has been lifted.
