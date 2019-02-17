200 fed at Patterson Center monthly meal

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Hundreds were given more than just a hot plate of food at the February monthly meal at the Patterson Center.
Saturday was also special, because it was the group’s three year anniversary since they began the feeding fellowship.
This month’s meal was sponsored by Kappa Lambda Chi and Kappa Epsilon Psi. The fraternity and sorority raised $600 to fund the meal. The founders of the Patterson monthly meals said the fraternity and sorority have been helping the feeding ministry since day one by raising money, serving food, and setting up and cleaning up.
“The reason we decided to do this... There’s nothing like giving back to your community,” said Jonathan Chevalier, member of Kappa Lambda Chi. “If you’re not giving back to your community, you should probably take a look at yourself and see some things that you might want to give back to your community.”
Next month’s meal will be March 9th at the Patterson Center, from 2-4 in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome to volunteer, get treated to a meal and enjoy the fellowship.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.