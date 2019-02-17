Firefighters and first responders attend 9th annual Destry Horton Wildland Training School on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department hosted the Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service Training School on post over the weekend.
The Oklahoma State University’s fire service training assistant director said their mission is to train volunteer and all emergency response personnel in the state.
“It’s open to all volunteer services emergency response personnel, is open to come out and take some training to meet the need of that local venue, because every local jurisdiction have some different needs that are going on,” said Caroline Reed, assistant director of the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training.
Reed said in SWOK, they do a lot of wild land courses. However, they offer training in several other areas, as well.
“We have beginning training tracks, advanced tracks, EMS tracks, firefighting, wildland firefighting, and some CLEET accredited courses will be delivered as well,” said Reed.
The Paradise Valley Fire Department had nine of their firefighters training Sunday, practicing how to position the brush truck and also getting experience using the nozzle to extinguish fires. The fire chief said it was good practice, because four of the firefighters are brand new and have never fought a grass fire before.
“The coordination that it takes to fight a brush fire as well as safety. A lot of people think oh it’s just a little grass fire, as far as safety and P.P., proper positioning and all that,” said Tom Zivkovic, Paradise Valley Fire Department Fire Chief.
The next fire service training will be at the Camp Gruber Training Center in March. For more information about fire service training, visit Oklahoma State’s website at www.osufst.org.
