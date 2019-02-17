First Alert 7 Forecast: a chilly start to the work-week with a wintry mix and rain on Tuesday

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A cold Monday is expected ahead of a wintry mix of precipitation on Tuesday.
A quiet Sunday evening and night is in store under mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the upper 30s by 8PM and lows in the mid 20s. Increasing clouds and chilly tomorrow with highs only in the low 40s. Northeast winds 10-20 mph. Overcast but staying dry tomorrow night. Low of 27.
An area of low pressure to develop to our west on Tuesday and moisture will increase during the morning. Precipitation type will depend on where you live. In the I-44 corridor, expect a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. In far northern and northwestern Texoma, a mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Southeastern counties should see mostly rain. Amounts are expected to be light with a coating of snow and perhaps 0.10″ to 0.15″ accumulation of ice. Slick spots will be possible, especially northwest, and mainly on bridges and overpasses. Highs in the low to mid 30s on Tuesday.
Any wintry precipitation will end late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Lows in the mid 20s. Staying mostly cloudy and cool on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s. Towards the end of the week, another storm system could bring some rain showers Friday & Saturday as highs climb into the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
