First Alert 7 Forecast: a chilly start to the work-week with a wintry mix and rain on Tuesday

An area of low pressure to develop to our west on Tuesday and moisture will increase during the morning. Precipitation type will depend on where you live. In the I-44 corridor, expect a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. In far northern and northwestern Texoma, a mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Southeastern counties should see mostly rain. Amounts are expected to be light with a coating of snow and perhaps 0.10″ to 0.15″ accumulation of ice. Slick spots will be possible, especially northwest, and mainly on bridges and overpasses. Highs in the low to mid 30s on Tuesday.