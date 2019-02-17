Lawton community races down the runway on AmTrykes

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - In Lawton’s Central Mall on Saturday, you could find community members racing down the track on Amtrykes!
It was the annual AMBUCS Amtryke Races. Amtrykes are therapeutic tricycles that are used as part of physical therapy.
The goal of Saturday’s event was to support the AMBUCS chapters of Lawton and raise awareness about all they do in our community to make a difference in the lives of the disabled.
“It’s a fun way to exercise, especially for the kids," said Anita Love, president of Mountain Metro AMBUCS. "Like, if the children have siblings that go out and ride their bikes, you know, and they’re sitting there. They can’t participate. This is a way for them to participate Plus have fun and get their therapy in, too.”
Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker came out on top as Saturday’s big race winner.
The next AMBUCS event will be their Trykes and Tread Car show on April 13th and 14th.
